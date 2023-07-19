Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 2.3% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,836 shares of company stock worth $77,005,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.89.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.49 and its 200-day moving average is $248.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

