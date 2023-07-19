Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.43 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $250.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $250.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

