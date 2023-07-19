Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,033 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $15,589,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 938.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.