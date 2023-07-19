Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,225 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,531.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,194 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,177.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 124,231 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,075,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

