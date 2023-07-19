Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,035 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

