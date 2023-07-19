Csenge Advisory Group Sells 246 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $349.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $349.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.26.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

