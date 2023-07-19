CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director John S. Hendricks Sells 13,100 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $13,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. 84,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.82. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 58.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.