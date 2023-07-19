CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 264,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.6 %

CVS opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

