CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.21. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 83,999 shares.

CWC Energy Services Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.76.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. CWC Energy Services had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of C$57.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.0095745 EPS for the current year.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., operates as a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and related equipment and services.

