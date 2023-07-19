Cwm LLC Buys 15,922 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $184.45 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

