Cwm LLC Purchases 1,115 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.8% during the first quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

TMO opened at $523.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.09 and a 200 day moving average of $549.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

