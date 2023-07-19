Cwm LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,064 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

