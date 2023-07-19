Cwm LLC Sells 11,506 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.