CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $165.79

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.79 and last traded at $165.75, with a volume of 127423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

