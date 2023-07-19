DallasNews (DALN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

DallasNews Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DALN opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. DallasNews has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

DallasNews Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of DallasNews

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.13%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DallasNews by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DallasNews by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

