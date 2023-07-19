Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Dalrada Financial has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.34.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

