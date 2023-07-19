Dan Groman Sells 3,877 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $43,848.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 108,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $34,350.22.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Groman sold 15,048 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $125,500.32.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Shares of Enfusion stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 250,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Enfusion in the second quarter valued at $396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enfusion by 1,523.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 333,982 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enfusion by 78.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 533,198 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

