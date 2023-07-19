Dan Groman Sells 3,877 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $43,848.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 108,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $34,350.22.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Groman sold 15,048 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $125,500.32.
Enfusion Stock Performance
Shares of Enfusion stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 250,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Enfusion in the second quarter valued at $396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enfusion by 1,523.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 333,982 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enfusion by 78.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 533,198 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enfusion
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.