Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $179.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.02. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

