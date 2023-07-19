DAO Maker 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.87 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $138.20 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002740 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,428,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

