Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,184,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 4,127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.6 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF remained flat at $14.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.51) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.61) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.61) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($12.02) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

