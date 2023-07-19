Davis R M Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FOX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

FOX stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

