Davis R M Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after buying an additional 545,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,917,000 after buying an additional 85,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $254.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.10 and its 200-day moving average is $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $254.66.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.92.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

