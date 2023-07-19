Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,971,709 shares of company stock worth $657,636,217. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $332.25 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($4.55). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.73.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

