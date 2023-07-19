DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 441,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DHI Group by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 431,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 108.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 342,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 170.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 284,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,668,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 215,463 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Trading Up 1.1 %

DHI Group stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. DHI Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

