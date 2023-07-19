Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Raised by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($47.07) to GBX 3,700 ($48.38) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

NYSE:DEO traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.88. The stock had a trading volume of 240,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.20 and its 200 day moving average is $177.18.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

