Dillon & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,231. The firm has a market cap of $415.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average is $147.64. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.