Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 200,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,644. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

