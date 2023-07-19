Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.93

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.93 and traded as high as $122.02. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $120.65, with a volume of 195,314 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.85.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.