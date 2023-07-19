Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,605,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 1,252,455 shares.The stock last traded at $81.70 and had previously closed at $74.67.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $126.67. The stock has a market cap of $507.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,365 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,323,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.