Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.85. 1,831,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

