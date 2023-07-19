DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 55,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 637,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

DocGo Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $955.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocGo

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.19 million. DocGo had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other DocGo news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $69,190.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,433,756.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $69,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,364,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,433,756.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in DocGo by 352.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,941 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 1,138,087 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $7,275,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 1st quarter worth about $5,059,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DocGo by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 565,582 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

