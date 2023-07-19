Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Down 16.3% in June

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 398,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DORM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,833. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.09. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

DORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

