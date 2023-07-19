Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in June

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 753,900 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 985,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 215.4 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Up 2.6 %

DOCMF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. 9,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dr. Martens from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

