Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.36.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.61. 330,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.19. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

