e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $115.29 and last traded at $115.70. 252,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 981,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 107.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,984,483.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock worth $23,664,680 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 647,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,921 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.