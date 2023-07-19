Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $24.33. 31,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 333,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGBN. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $784.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $88.09 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

In other news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,513.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,513.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,924 shares of company stock worth $86,679. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

