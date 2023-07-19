Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 195,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Eaton by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.31.

ETN stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.53. The company had a trading volume of 467,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $211.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

