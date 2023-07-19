Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 391.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,492. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Edap Tms has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $320.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $15.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

