Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Shares of EW stock opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

