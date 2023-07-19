El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Short Interest Up 32.3% in June

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 563,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $364.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $114.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,606.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,322. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 18.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

