Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 252,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

