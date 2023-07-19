Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in June

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,225,800 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 1,938,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 570.7 days.

ELEEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

