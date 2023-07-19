Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Earnings Beat

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.3% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $480.96 and last traded at $476.17. Approximately 395,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,233,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.69.

The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.13.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

