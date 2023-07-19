Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Trading Up 3.9%

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 6,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.56). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELYM. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.

