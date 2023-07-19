Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESBA. UBS Group AG raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ESBA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 1,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

