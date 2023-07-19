Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

NYSE ENIC opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 122.04% and a net margin of 24.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 27,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 189,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

