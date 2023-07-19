Energi Market Capitalization Hits $2.73 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. Energi has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $131,686.45 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,422,319 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

