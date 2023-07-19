Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading 0.4% Higher

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.19 and last traded at C$32.00. 89,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 72,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.88.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Enghouse Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

