EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of 75.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. 2,094,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,655. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 147.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 455.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 852,236 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,463,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 809,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

