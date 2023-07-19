Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days. Currently, 26.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 55,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $781.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

Further Reading

