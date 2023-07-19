Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days. Currently, 26.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 55,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $781.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.04.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.
